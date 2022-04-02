Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated that the Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the region of Kyiv against the departing Russian forces. Taking to Twitter, the UK defence ministry revealed in the latest defence intelligence update that the Ukrainian forces are attempting to move from Irpin to Bucha and Hostomel along the northwestern line. It further highlighted that Ukraine has reconquered numerous settlements along the eastern axis. Furthermore, the MoD said, “Russian forces are reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict.”

After a fierce battle in the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have captured a crucial corridor in eastern Kharkiv, as per the latest update. This comes on the heels of the liberation of Trostyanets, a town near Sumy, earlier this week.

As per Sky News, satellite photographs have confirmed that the Russian military have departed from Antonov Airport near Kyiv. The airport is located about 18 miles northwest of the city.

Zelenskyy claimed the departure of Russian soldiers is "slow but noticeable"

In addition to this, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that the departure of Russian soldiers in the nation's north is "slow but noticeable" and cautioned civilians that "difficult battles" are yet to come. During a Saturday morning video message transmitted over Telegram, Zelenskyy have even noted that Russian soldiers were causing a "complete catastrophe" by planting explosives in buildings, on equipment, and on bodies as they retreated from the zone, CNBC reported.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Poltava region has reported that Russian rockets have attacked two cities in central Ukraine, causing damage to infrastructure and residential structures. According to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, four missiles were fired against two infrastructure facilities in Poltava at the same time. Further, as per preliminary information, three enemy jets had targeted Kremenchuk's industrial facilities in the morning.

According to The Times, Britain's modern portable missile system is reported to have taken down a Russian helicopter for the very first time in the war-torn nation amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Video demonstrates that Starstreak, a high-velocity weapon with three kinetic darts, destroyed the Mi-28N above the eastern Luhansk area, The Times reported.

