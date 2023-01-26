UK Not Planning Military Aircraft Supply To Ukraine As It 'would Be Escalatory': Report

The United Kingdom has decided not to provide military aircrafts to Ukraine, as it would be deemed as too provocative, according to sources from the Royal Air Force cited in a Telegraph report. The sources pointed out that Ukraine currently operates former Russian aircraft, and it would take years to train their pilots on the advanced Typhoon fighter jets. The only feasible option, as per the sources, would be for nations that operate similar aircrafts to offer them to Ukraine, such as Poland. On the other hand, the sources did not rule out the possibility of providing long-range precision missiles to Ukraine, but no such plans are being considered at the moment.

This comes in response to the recent call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged NATO countries to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles and military aircrafts. Yuriy Sak, Ukrainian Defense Minister's advisor, expressed his belief that the West would eventually provide Ukraine with F-16s and other military aircrafts. However, the White House has not confirmed any plans for such deliveries and it isn't clear why Yuriy Sak thinks that his nation will get F-16 jets.

