UK Officially Declares Russia's Wagner As 'terrorist Organisation'

The UK, in an official statement, denounced Russia's shadowy mercenaries group Wagner as a 'terrorist organisation'. "Russian mercenary organisation, Wagner Group, has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation on Friday (September 15) after an order was laid in Parliament on Wednesday (September 6)," the UK Home Office announced in an official statement.

The designation that being a part of the deadly mercenaries group Wagner or actively supporting the group in the UK is now a criminal offence, came into effect immediately. It carried a potential jail sentence of 14 years which can be handed down alongside or in place of a fine.

A Kremlin-backed paramilitary group was added to the list which mentioned global terrorist organisations such as al Qaeda, ISIS and Boko Haram. UK's proscription of the group comes just a month after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the group’s field commander Dmitriy Utkin, a callsign 'Wagner,' died mysteriously in a plane crash on their way to St. Petersburg from the continent of Africa.

'Illegal' in the UK to be a member or support Wagner Group

In the statement, the UK Home Office warned that the designation will make it “illegal to be a member or support Wagner Group". “They are terrorists, plain and simple - and this proscription order makes that clear in UK law. Wagner has been involved in looting, torture, and barbarous murders. Its operations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa are a threat to global security,” UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman was quoted as saying in the statement. The recent designation will enable the UK Government to seize Wagner’s property. Ukrainians can also sue the group via the British court system to demand compensation for the war damages.

Last year, the UK sanctioned the Wagner group, on account that the “Russian mercenaries were reportedly tasked with assassinating President Zelensky.” In July this year, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led the government designated thirteen new sanctions targeting individuals and businesses linked to the actions of Wagner Group in Africa. The UK accused Wagner fighters of executions and torture in Mali and the Central African Republic and posing threats to peace and security in Sudan. "These measures will limit their financial freedom by preventing UK citizens, companies and banks from dealing with them, alongside freezing any assets held in the UK and travel bans," the British government said in an update.