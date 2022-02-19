UK Pins Blame On Russia For Cyber Attacks On Ukraine; 'disruptive Behaviour Unacceptable'

UK government on Saturday attributed the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against the Ukrainian sectors and government websites to the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). "The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity," UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a press document. British government asserted that Russia's cyber activities against Kyiv show a "continued disregard" for Ukraine's sovereignty and are yet "another example of Russia’s aggressive acts against Ukraine."

“This disruptive behaviour is unacceptable - Russia must stop this activity and respect Ukrainian sovereignty. We are steadfast in our support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression,” said the British government on Saturday.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre have assessed from technical information that the Russian Main intelligence Directorate (GRU) was almost certainly involved in the Disruptive Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on 15 and 16th of February in Ukraine.https://t.co/BgJs3nKNea — Paul Chichester (@0xChich) February 18, 2022

UK dispatches cyber warfare experts to Ukraine

UK had earlier ‘quietly’ dispatched cyber warfare experts to Ukraine in an attempt to help sabotage any cyber warfare threats like that in the 2015 Ukraine power grid hack when Russian hackers remotely took over a power company’s control center. As tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine, a massive cyberattack temporarily blocked access to the websites of Ukrainian defense agencies and banks.

Kyiv labeled the cyberattack as "the largest [such attack] in the history of Ukraine." While Kremlin denied that it had any role in Ukraine service attacks, Kyiv's cybersecurity chief of SBU intelligence agency, Ilya Vityuk, said it was very early to identify the potential perpetrators or to lay blame. Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov meanwhile had echoed similar claims.

“The only country that is interested in such … attacks on our state, especially against the backdrop of massive panic about a possible military invasion, the only country that is interested is the Russian Federation," a Ukrainina official meanwhile said, according to Guardian. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state affiliated outlets: “We do not know anything. As expected, Ukraine continues blaming Russia for everything”. He added that Russia had had “nothing to do with” the denial of service attacks.

According to the UK, the denial of service (DDoS) attack that had crippled Ukraine's IT servers was carried out by the Russian state. Washington officials also publicly said Friday that they had 'evidence' that the cybersecurity of Ukraine was compromised by Kremlin. “We believe that the Russian government is responsible for widespread cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week,” Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber threats, said in a briefing at the White House.“We have technical information that links the Russian main intelligence directorate — or GRU. Known GRU infrastructure was seen transmitting high volumes of communication to Ukraine-based IP addresses and domains,” at the time of the attack, she added.