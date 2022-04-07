UK Planning On Sending Armoured Vehicles To Aid Ukraine In War Against Russia: Report

The United Kingdom, which has chastised Russia for its attack and helped Ukraine with humanitarian and military assistance in the midst of war is preparing to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine, as top military experts warn that the next three weeks will determine the outcome of the battle with Russia.

As per a report by The Times, the UK Ministry of Defence is considering deploying a protected patrol vehicle like the Mastiff or a vehicle like the Jackal, which can be used as a reconnaissance or long-range patrol vehicle. The defence officials suggest that the Ukrainian forces could use the vehicles, to push on Russian forces.

It's also been reported that UK troops will be deployed to Ukrainian borders of neighbouring countries like Poland to conduct training with the Ukrainian forces, according to The Times report. A government source stated that Ukraine has exhausted Russian forces and Ukraine's win will depend on how much they can contribute. The UK's decision to strengthen Ukraine's physical defences comes after the Czech Republic sent T-72 tanks and BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy asks international community for more weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for weapons from the international community in order to fight the Russians. He warned that Moscow is gathering reinforcements and attempting to push farther into Ukraine's east, where the Kremlin has stated that it wants to "liberate" the Donbass. However, Zelesnkyy said that they are well aware of the cause for which they are fighting and that they will do everything to win.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister has also asked NATO members to give more weapons. While arriving at the NATO headquarters in Brussels for the meeting, he stated that they believe that the best way to assist Ukraine right now is to equip it with all required weapons in order to contain Putin and defeat the Russian army on Ukrainian soil, preventing the war from spreading further.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine has proved in recent weeks that they know how to fight and win, but without reliable and substantial deliveries of the weaponry demanded by Ukraine, these victories will come at a high cost, according to LBC. He further appealed to all allies to set aside their reservations and supply Ukraine with all that it requires.

(Image: AP)