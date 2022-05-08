UK Pledges Additional $1.6 Billion Support For Ukraine To Combat Russian Aggression

In a key development, Britain has pledged an additional funding package worth £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) for Ukraine to deter Russia’s military aggression and incessant assaults that commenced on Feb. 24. The funding, which will be procured from the Treasury's emergency reserves, has been allocated by the British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. It has been reviewed by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, according to the UK newspaper The Sunday Times. Apart from this, UK is also donating 287 mobile generators to Ukraine to run relief centres, hospitals, phone masts, and water pumping stations.

The British government acted on a request from the Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko who welcomed the previous shipment of generators. UK's Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that Putin’s atrocities have continued to escalate, and so they are ramping up their support to the Ukrainian people in their time of need. Their donation of a further 287 generators will ensure more essential services in Ukraine can keep running, he added.

Boris Johnson pledges military support to Ukriane

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also made a speech to the Verkhovna Rada [Ukriane's parliament] via video conference this week. Ukrainian population and its military's defence and resistance against Russia’s aggression has been the country’s “finest hour”, UK Prime Minister Johnson had said, echoing Winston Churchill’s speech made during the Blitz in 1940. Johnson then pledged further military support for Ukraine to deter Russia's aggression.

I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win. Ukraine will be free. pic.twitter.com/mlUX0wVXbk — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 3, 2022

“Putin’s brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine, it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” Johnson told a press conference. “The UK was the first country to recognise the scale of the threat and send arms to help the Ukrainians defend themselves. We will stand by that endeavour, working with our allies to ensure Ukraine can continue to push back the Russian invasion and survive as a free and democratic country,” he added.

Highest military spending by Britain since Iraq and Afghanistan wars

The recently announced $1.6 bn aid is the highest military spending by Britain since the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The funds were announced at the meeting of the G7 leaders and Boris Johnson is also expected to consult the arms companies to boost the production in order to meet the Ukrainian military’s demands. The newly approved package includes £300m in military equipment, anti-battery radar systems to counter the Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment and night-vision devices. UK has already delivered the next-generation light anti-tank weapons [NLAWs] to the Ukrainian forces during the initial days of the war.

As per the request of Ukraine’s government, the UK also committed up to £2 million in vital food supplies like dried food, tinned goods and water to areas of Ukraine encircled by Russian forces. Seventeen trucks of food with over 50,000kg of pasta, 10,000 kilograms of rice, 60,000 tins of corned beef and over 80,000 litres of water have already been delivered. £45 million in UK funding has also been confirmed for UN and humanitarian organisations working in Ukraine to support and protect the most vulnerable, including women and children in Ukraine fleeing the conflict. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that UK has stood “shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine throughout this conflict.”