UK PM Bans Russian Oil Imports, 'will Ensure Putin’s Invasion Fails & Ukraine Is Free'

After Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “make sure Ukrainian skies are safe” and recognise Russia as a “terrorist state", the British PM on Tuesday hailed his Ukrainian counterpart, stating that he "moved the hearts of everybody" with his speech. Boris Johnson further announced that Britain will stop importing oil from Russia, assuring that his country will provide weapons and every other assistance to Ukraine until the Russian invasion ends.

'We will stop importing Russian oil': UK PM Boris Johnson

In his address to the House of Commons, the UK PM said, "Never before, in all our centuries of our Parliamentary, the democracy has never heard such an address. A great European capital, now within the range of Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is standing firm for democracy and for freedom. It is his righteous defense, I believe he has moved the hearts of everybody in this house. At this moment, ordinary Ukrainians are defending their homes and their families against the brutal assault, and their actions are inspiring millions by their courage and their devotion, and I think today, one of the biggest boasts in the free world is the young Ukrainians saying 'I am a Ukrainian'."

Johnson added, "This is the moment for us to keep our political differences aside. The Britain and our allies are determined to press on with supplying our Ukrainian friends with the weapons they need to defend their homeland that they deserve, and to press on the economic vice around Vladimir Putin, we will stop importing Russian oil. We will make every effort that we can - humanitarian, diplomatic, and economic- until Vladimir Putin fails in this disaster venture, and Ukraine is free once more."

Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports

This comes after United States President Joe Biden announced his decision to ban all imports of Russian gas, oil and energy amid Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine. He said that sanctions will cause significant damage to Russia's economy. Biden also claimed that the "US is a bigger producer of oil than all European countries."

Biden said, "We're banning all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us," Biden said adding that "We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, and it's causing significant damage to Russia's economy."