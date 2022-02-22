As the situation still remains fragile along the Russia-Ukraine border, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday slammed Moscow and accused it of overrunning the sovereignty of a European country. Speaking on APTN, PM Johnson called for a discussion over the ongoing crisis and reiterated that the United Kingdom will be involved in talks at all levels. "If Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to go ahead with its plan to invade Ukraine, then we would exert ourselves to ensure that another European country is not conquered," the UK PM added.

Earlier on Sunday, February 20, Johnson claimed that Russia is plotting "the biggest conflict in Europe since 1945," with all indicators pointing to the plan having already begun in certain ways. The intention of the Kremlin to launch an armed offensive on Ukraine can be confirmed from satellite images and other data, as troops have encircled Kyiv on all fronts, PM Johnson told the British broadcaster BBC. The UK Prime Minister also cautioned his Russian counterpart that invading Ukraine might result in the disintegration of a democratic state, with "the shock reverberating around the world."

UK accuses Russia of 'breaching international law'

After the Russian President recognised the independence of two separatist regions of Ukraine - the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the United Kingdom accused Moscow of "breaching international law." In the midst of growing tensions along the East European borders, UK PM Johnson warned of possible sanctions against Moscow, claiming that Putin's decree undermined Kyiv's sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to media reports, Putin also ordered additional troops to be deployed in the newly recognised republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to undertake a "peacekeeping mission."

