Amid Russia's continued military aggression in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday asserted that Vladimir Putin's "act of aggression must fail" and insisted that it must be "seen to fail." Johnson, while writing in The New York Times, noted that Ukraine had no "serious prospect of NATO membership in the near future." He further stressed that "this is not a NATO conflict and will not become one" and mentioned that none of the allies deployed combat troops in Ukraine.

Writing in the New York Times, Boris Johnson insisted that they have no "hostility" towards people in Russia and that they do not intend to question a great nation. He further highlighted that they were ready to address Russia's security concerns through negotiations.

Johnson also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to destruct the foundation of international relations and the United Nations Charter. Writing on Russia's decision to initiate military action in Ukraine, Boris Johnson stated that Putin started the aggression against Ukraine with a "confected pretext" and is violating international law. He stressed that the actions of Russia now show that "diplomacy never had a chance."

UK PM Boris Johnson lays out six-point plan for Ukraine

The UK Prime Minister also urged world leaders to back his six-point plan for Ukraine against Russia's invasion. In the plan, Johnson called upon the countries to mobilize an international humanitarian collision in regards to Ukraine. The six-point plan of action also calls on the country's allies to bolster the economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Johnson insisted that they need to make more efforts to help Ukraine in defending itself against Ukraine. Apart from that, the UK PM wants to prevent the "creeping normalisation" of what Russia is doing in Ukraine. He further insisted that they need to choose diplomacy for de-escalation, however, it must involve the participation by the Ukrainian administration. Johnson also called for the rapid campaign to bolster security and resilience across the Euro-Atlantic area.

Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression.



We must come together under a six point plan of action to ensure Putin fails in his ambitions.



The world is watching. It is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge. pic.twitter.com/mHm0cKAc4H — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 6, 2022

Russia targeting populated areas: UK Defence Ministry

The UK's Ministry of Defence in its latest update has informed that the scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance have left Russia surprised. The Ministry of Defence on Twitter stated that Russia is now responding by targeting populated areas like Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol. Furthermore, the UK's Ministry of Defence insisted that Russia is trying to make efforts to break Ukraine's morale. The ministry further noted that Russian supply lines reportedly continue to be targeted which has slowed the rate of the approaching ground forces.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 06 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/xXx8qpSqRp



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/nJjcTJTDtX — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 6, 2022

Image: AP