UK PM Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine; Says Kyiv 'can And Will Win This War'

As Ukraine marked its 31st Independence Day on August 24 amid war with Russia continuing unabated for the sixth month, United Kingdom's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv to show his solidarity with the war-torn country.

According to reports, this was Johnson's third visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-fledged military offensive on February 24 this year. PM Johnson's visit comes after it was reported in late July that he was planning to make a final trip to Ukraine before demitting his office.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war (sic)," Johnson wrote on Twitter. He also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and outlined the UK's next round of support package which includes unmanned surveillance and anti-tank loitering weapons requested by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

What happens in Ukraine matters to us all.



That is why I am in Kyiv today.



That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.



I believe Ukraine can and will win this war. pic.twitter.com/FIovnqJGTS — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 24, 2022

UK would continue providing aid to Ukraine: PM Johnson

"For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader," PM Johnson stated, as per an official release. He also promised that the UK would continue providing Ukraine with all the military, humanitarian, economic, and diplomatic help that it requires to counter Russia. He stressed that the package of unmanned air systems will advance the Ukrainian forces' current capacity and enhance their capacity for defensive targeting and long-range surveillance.

Zelenskyy calls Johnson a 'great friend of Ukraine'

"One day Ukraine will come through this ordeal and achieve victory. And when that moment comes, as it will, we in the UK will be even prouder to be friends of Ukraine," added Johnson, as per a report by The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy hailed the UK Prime Minister's visit and termed Johnson as a "great friend" of Ukraine. "Boris, thank you for the uncompromising support for our country from the first days of the full-scale Russian aggression, for steadfastly defending the interests of Ukraine in the international arena. Ukraine is lucky to have such a friend," he wrote on Telegram.

(Image: @BorisJohnson/Twitter)