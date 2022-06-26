Last Updated:

UK PM Boris Johnson Plans To Invite Ukrainian President Zelenskyy To Britain: Report

UK PM Boris Johnson is planning to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit London. The plan has been approved by the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has planned to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit London, Ukrinform reported, citing The Sunday Times. The visit of Zelenskyy to the United Kingdom could take place in October. Johnson seeks a full-fledged trip of the Ukrainian President to Britain and it will also include an audience with Queen Elizabeth II. 

As per the report, the Conservative Party of the UK has given its approval for Zelenskyy's visit to Britain. It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the UK has been supporting the war-torn nation with military and humanitarian aid. The Boris Johnson-led government has also been imposing sanctions against Russia to pressurise Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. According to the statement released by the UK government, Britain has committed to providing over £1.3 billion (₹1,24,76,46,12,206)  in economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine, which includes more than 5,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles, long-range multiple launch rocket systems and artillery systems. Since the Russian-Ukraine war began in late February, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited the war-torn nation twice. He has also been having telephonic conversations with Zelenskyy over the ongoing situation in Ukraine. 

UK PM Boris Johnson meets Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the war-torn nation for the second time on Friday, June 17. During his visit to Kyiv, Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of providing military assistance. He further assured Zelenskyy of working with Ukraine to facilitate the Ukrainian grain export which remains blocked in ports, according to the statement released by the UK government. 

Apart from these, Johnson offered to launch a training programme for Ukrainian armed forces. In the training programme, 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained every 120 days. Johnson said that the training programme will ensure that the Ukrainian armed forces have the resilience they require for becoming victorious in the fight against Russia. Speaking about his visit to Kyiv, Boris Johnson, in a statement, said, "My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail."

