Last Updated:

UK PM Boris Johnson Says West Made A 'terrible Mistake' By Relying On Russia's Oil Imports

UK PM Boris Johnson claims that the Western countries made a mistake by relying on Russian oil imports. Boris plans to switch back to nuclear energy

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Boris Johnson

Image: AP


United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called out the dependency of the West on Russian natural resources like oil and natural gas. The British PM claimed that the west made a "terrible mistake" by continuing normal economic relations with Russia after they illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsular Crimea in 2014 in his column for Telegraph. Boris Johnson further added that the western countries continued their mistake by becoming more dependent on Russia after they annexed the peninsular which gave Putin the confidence and "encouragement" to start the Russia Ukraine war.

"And when he decided to start his fierce war against Ukraine, he knew it would be very difficult for the world to punish him - he knew he was addicted. That's why he allows himself to bomb maternity hospitals. Bombs are falling, and oil and gas prices are soaring, which means even less money in your pocket and even more money in Putin. It can't go on like this. The world cannot live in such blackmail all the time," Johnson said

Boris further claimed in his column that the Russian President already knew that the West would find it difficult to "punish" him as they are already "addicted" to the natural resources of Russia. The British PM again stressed the dependency of the West on Russia as he blamed this is why the Western countries are not able to stop the invasion while Putin continues to target residential buildings, maternity hospitals and cities of Ukraine. 

READ | Russia Ukraine War: Belarus urges Russia to accelerate economic support amid sanctions

UK plans to reverse 'Historic Mistake'

As Putin's Russia continues war on Zelenskyy's Ukraine, the UK PM has raised concerns over their dependency on Russia. The UK government is planning to cut ties as they are eyeing to cut out oil imports from Moscow by the end of this year.

READ | China urges US not to harm Beijing's legitimate rights while dealing with Russia

"And as long as the West is economically dependent on Putin, it can and will use that dependence. Therefore, this dependence must end - and it will end," Boris Johnson

In order to cut out oil from Kremlin, the UK needs to switch to alternate resources such as Wind and solar energy and invest in other forms of renewable energy including solar, tidal, geothermal and hydroelectric power plants. Boris Johnson also said that the UK should rectify its previous "mistake" of moving away from nuclear energy and start using it to power the country with a motive to be less dependent on Russia.

READ | Denmark: Russian Orthodox Church vandalised in Copenhagen despite its support for Ukraine
READ | Ukraine develops chatbot to receive information about Russian forces even without Internet
READ | UK warns Russia could launch chemical or biological weapons attack on Ukraine

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Boris Johnson, Russia Ukraine war, Joe Biden
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND