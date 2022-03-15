UK PM Boris Johnson Says West Made A 'terrible Mistake' By Relying On Russia's Oil Imports

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called out the dependency of the West on Russian natural resources like oil and natural gas. The British PM claimed that the west made a "terrible mistake" by continuing normal economic relations with Russia after they illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsular Crimea in 2014 in his column for Telegraph. Boris Johnson further added that the western countries continued their mistake by becoming more dependent on Russia after they annexed the peninsular which gave Putin the confidence and "encouragement" to start the Russia Ukraine war.

"And when he decided to start his fierce war against Ukraine, he knew it would be very difficult for the world to punish him - he knew he was addicted. That's why he allows himself to bomb maternity hospitals. Bombs are falling, and oil and gas prices are soaring, which means even less money in your pocket and even more money in Putin. It can't go on like this. The world cannot live in such blackmail all the time," Johnson said

Boris further claimed in his column that the Russian President already knew that the West would find it difficult to "punish" him as they are already "addicted" to the natural resources of Russia. The British PM again stressed the dependency of the West on Russia as he blamed this is why the Western countries are not able to stop the invasion while Putin continues to target residential buildings, maternity hospitals and cities of Ukraine.

UK plans to reverse 'Historic Mistake'

As Putin's Russia continues war on Zelenskyy's Ukraine, the UK PM has raised concerns over their dependency on Russia. The UK government is planning to cut ties as they are eyeing to cut out oil imports from Moscow by the end of this year.

"And as long as the West is economically dependent on Putin, it can and will use that dependence. Therefore, this dependence must end - and it will end," Boris Johnson

In order to cut out oil from Kremlin, the UK needs to switch to alternate resources such as Wind and solar energy and invest in other forms of renewable energy including solar, tidal, geothermal and hydroelectric power plants. Boris Johnson also said that the UK should rectify its previous "mistake" of moving away from nuclear energy and start using it to power the country with a motive to be less dependent on Russia.