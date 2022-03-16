UK PM Boris Johnson To Meet Gulf Leaders To Discuss Russian Invasion, Oil And Gas Security

UK PM Boris Johnson will meet with Saudi Arabia and UAE leaders later this week in an attempt to form an "international coalition" against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UK PM will speak about securing energy supplies from the region, stating that the world must "wean itself off" Russian oil and gas as Vladimir Putin continues his ruthless assault on Ukraine.

Johnson's meeting with Saudi and UAE leaders, according to an official statement, is an attempt to end the West's "addiction" to Russian oil and gas. On Wednesday, Johnson will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi before heading to Riyadh to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is widely expected that Johnson will use the trip to try to urge Saudi leaders to increase their own oil and gas production.

This would let Western countries wean themselves off Russian supply, dealing Moscow another financial blow. However, both MPs and human rights advocates are criticising Johnson's trip, which comes just days after Saudi Arabia carried out a mass execution of 81 men. It included seven Yemenis and one Syrian national who were executed on grounds of "allegiance to foreign terrorist organisations" and harbouring "deviant ideas."

It is worth noting that the West has also largely shunned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Johnson himself condemned Khashoggi's death as a "barbaric act" just over three years ago, claiming that the Saudi government had "copied the playbook of Vladimir Putin" with the "ostentatious horror of this murder."

Human rights activists expressed concerns that by attempting to distance themselves from Putin's dictatorship, the UK and other Western countries may end up becoming more reliant on other leaders accused of human rights violations. On Tuesday, Boris Johnson dodged questions regarding the mass execution and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, instead of declaring his intention to form the "widest possible coalition to ensure that Vladimir Putin does not win" in Ukraine.

PM Johnson to discuss his current efforts to strengthen energy security

The PM is set to use Wednesday's visit to discuss his current efforts to strengthen energy security and minimise volatility in energy and food prices, according to Downing Street, amid fears over a cost-of-living problem in the UK. A number of MPs have asked the Prime Minister to postpone his visit, in the wake of ongoing criticism. Johnson, on the other hand, argued that if the West wanted to "avoid being blackmailed" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, it needed to shift away from Russia's hydrocarbons and investigate alternative options.

