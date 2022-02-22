UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday accused Moscow of "breaching international law" after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine - the People's Republic of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR & LPR). Giving warning of the potential implementation of sanction against Moscow, PM Johnson asserted that Putin's decree violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kyiv in the wake of escalating tensions along the East European borders.

"This is plainly in breach of international law. This is a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. It is the repudiation of Minsk process and Minsk Agreement and I think it is a very ill omen and the very dark sign," the UK PM said in a statement during a record press briefing.

"Plainly what has happened is extremely bad news and we will be urgently talking to our friends and allies all of whom are jointly signed up with us in this package of sanctions," he added.

Johnson's remarks come after Putin ordered the additional deployment of troops in the newly recognised independence of Donetsk and Luhansk to conduct a "peacekeeping mission," as per media reports. Announcing the signed decree for recognition of LPR and DPR, proposed by State Duma, Putin also said that the recognition of the territories that broke away from Ukraine in 2014 was a "long-overdue decision."

UK to impose sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

The UK government on Monday announced that Downing Street is mulling over new sanctions against Russia after Moscow recognised LPR and DPR. British government sources informed the BBC that the sanctions will be "ratcheted up" if Russia invades Ukraine, which the US warns could happen "any day now." On Tuesday, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss also stated that Russia's actions against Kyiv will not go "unpunished." She further added that additional measures would be announced later today "in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty..."

Several UK allies, including France and the European Union, have also delivered a similar statement, vehemently criticising Putin's move against commitments towards the Minsk Agreement. Meanwhile, the UK PM is convening a Cobra emergency response meeting from 6:30 am (London local time) on Tuesday. At the meeting, UK lawmakers will discuss measures and latest intelligence with aides the chief of staff, which will be presented before the parliament later, BBC reported.

(Image: AP)