In the midst of Russia's escalating offensive in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has remarked that if Putin can attack Ukraine without provocation, then it has far-reaching repercussions for other countries. UK PM Boris Johnson stated during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland's capital, "If Putin can attack Ukraine unprovoked, an innocent country, then it has big implications on other countries as well."

#LIVE | If Putin can attack Ukraine unprovoked, an innocent country, then it has big implications on other countries as well: UK PM Boris Johnson https://t.co/tiyRbGDDJ3 pic.twitter.com/MufNp7rkbC — Republic (@republic) March 1, 2022

"We will continue to support our Ukrainian friends, and we will continue to do so for as long as it takes," Johnson emphasised. He further added that as this heinous conflict in Ukraine progresses, Putin's goals in Ukraine "must fail."

Putin using "barbaric" tactics in Ukraine to kill people: Johnson

Johnson was speaking in Poland as part of a trip to Europe to engage with key allies. His remarks occurred during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki. UK PM accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using "barbaric" and indiscriminate tactics in Ukraine to kill people. He also claimed that the Russian President had fatally miscalculated the Ukrainian people's readiness to fight and the West's resolve.

Johnson claimed that Putin was willing to bomb tower blocks, fire missiles into tower blocks, and kill children. The Russian army continues to push on Kyiv, with satellite photographs revealing a 40-mile-long armoured convoy. Overnight, air-raid sirens were heard in the capital, and reports of heavy shelling in other areas, including Chernihiv in the north, surfaced.

The UK sets aside £220 million in humanitarian and emergency relief

On Monday, the combat in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, erupted, with rockets killing dozens of civilians. President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has called the bombardment a war crime. Moreover, Johnson stated in a speech during the news conference on Tuesday that the UK has set aside £220 million in humanitarian and emergency relief and had deployed 1,000 British troops to Europe to assist with the humanitarian response.

He also cautioned that sanctions would have a cost to Western economies, stressing that Europe needed to "wean ourselves off dependence" on Russian oil and gas exports. Later, Johnson will meet with Estonian authorities and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe on Ukraine's border, as well as European security.

Image: AP