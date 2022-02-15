UK PM Johnson Avers 'there Is Still Time For Putin To Step Back' Amid Ukraine Tension

As the tensions continue to escalate between Ukraine and Russia, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the situation "very very dangerous and difficult". He said, "We are on the edge of a precipice" and asserted that there is "still time for President Putin to step back". He further stated that they are urging everyone to hold talks and called on Russia to avoid what he believed everyone in the UK considered to be a "disastrous mistake", BBC News reported.

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to US President Joe Biden on call. During the call, both sides discussed their recent diplomatic engagements with Ukraine and Russia, according to the readout of the call released by the White House. Biden and Johnson reviewed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's borders. Both sides reaffirmed their support for "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

UK PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden agreed that diplomacy remained a "crucial window" for Russia to step back from threats against Ukraine. Both leaders emphasised that the Ukraine invasion could result in a "protracted crisis" for Russia and will damage both Russia and the world. They called for Western allies to stay united amid Russian threats including imposing a package of sanctions if Russia takes any further military action.

Liz Truss urges Russia to de-escalate

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss chaired a COBR meeting on Monday to discuss Russian threat to Ukraine. Liz Truss stated that the latest information has suggested "Russia could invade at any moment" and called on Russia to de-escalate and "engage in meaningful talks".

She highlighted that they are making every effort possible to stop the Ukraine invasion and insisted that they are "preparing for the worst".

Truss underlined that protecting British nationals in Ukraine remains their priority. The tensions between Ukraine and Russia have drastically escalated over the Russian troops build-up near the Ukraine border. The West has alleged Russia of planning Ukraine invasion, however, Moscow denies the claim. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has now said that they have been told that Russia plans to attack on February 16.

