UK PM Johnson Warns Of Economic Damage From Ukraine War, Calls To End Russian-dependency

In a key development, United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russia of attacking Ukraine to inflict economic damage on western nations and to benefit Putin by pushing its hydrocarbons at inflated prices. Addressing the Conservative Party Spring Conference, PM Johnson said, "Putin knows, with every dollar increase in the crude oil, he gets billions more in return. He has been preparing to push hydrocarbons in the west like a backstreet pusher feeding our addiction and creating dependencies and now he wants to increase the cost of living by hitting us at the pumps and fuel bills."

Furthering his attack, Boris Johnson asserted that the unfolding situation in the wake of the Ukraine war requires nations to help lessen people's burden by reducing energy spending. He added, "The UK is lifting the living wage, cutting taxes, helping with fuel costs, giving billions to counsels who are facing hardships," The best strategy, according to Johnson to fight this conundrum, is to "have a strong economy and economic fundamentals, with well-paid jobs." He further emphasised that unemployment in UK is also at a record low of 3.9%.

Boris Johnson calls to end energy dependence on Kremlin

Moreover, when the UK Prime Minister asserted that the single biggest cost item for families is the hiking energy bills, stating "bold steps are required to bring them to tolerable levels to end our dependence on Putin's oil and gas," his remarks found resonance with the audience and garnered accolades.

With a strong thrust, the UK PM stated, "It is time to take back control of our energy after years of short-termism and hand-to-mouth solutions we are setting out a British Energy Security Strategy." The country following the policy will make efficient use of the hydrocarbons rather than import them top dollar from abroad and put the money in Putin's account, he added. Johnson further highlighted that the UK will continue to invest in carbon-neutral, Green and clean energy measures, nuclear power reactors and much more. Companies across the world are longing to make long term investments in the UK in the green and clean energy space.

UK impose heavy sanctions upon Russia amid Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that UK has slapped the highest number of sanctions on Russia than any other of its European counterparts, as the country will freeze the yachts and assets belonging to Russian oligarchs who maintain close ties with Putin. "Off-course, there are costs to these actions, however, the cost of doing nothing is far far higher," Boris Johnson asserted and this statement from the leader was met with applause among audience.