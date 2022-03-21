UK PM Refuses To Withdraw His Remarks Comparing Ukraine's Fight Against Russia With Brexit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday refused to withdraw his remarks wherein he compared Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia to the Brexit vote. A spokesperson to the British PM stressed that the leader was not 'having second thoughts' over his statement, adding that Moscow is not offended over Johnson's comment.

In a statement released on Monday, the spokesperson to UK Prime Minister stated that the Ukrainian Ambassador had attended the event wherein Boris Johnson made the aforementioned remarks. He further noted that the Ukrainian ambassador gave a standing ovation upon the conclusion of PM Johnson's speech and had even expressed gratitude to the UK leader in a Twitter post. As per the reports, post his speech, Boris Johnson might not be invited to the European Council summit which is scheduled to be held at the end of this week. No. 10 had indicated that if PM Boris Johnson would receive an invite for the discussion, he will be partaking in it.

UK PM criticized for comparing Russia-Ukraine war to Brexit

Meanwhile, the UK Prime Minister has drawn backlash for comparing the struggle of Ukrainians tackling Russia’s invasion to people in Britain voting for the UK’s exit from the European Union, BBC News reported. Johnson in his speech stressed that Ukrainians have opted for "freedom" like the people of Britain in the UK in 2016 voted to leave the EU, citing it as a “recent example." Johnson compared the Ukrainians' fight to Brexit during an address to the Conservative Party's spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday. Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council stated that the UK leader's statement regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and Brexit were offensive. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called Johnson’s comparison an "insult" to Ukrainians. Furthermore, Johnson's Conservative fellow Lord Barwell also noted that the 2016 voting in a referendum was not "comparable with risking your life" in a war. According to The Independent, Guy Verhofstadt, former prime minister of Belgium, who led the European parliament in the Brexit talks called the comparison of Brexit and the Russia-Ukraine war as “insane."

