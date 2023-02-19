UK PM Rishi Sunak & US VP Kamala Harris Agree That Russia-Ukraine War Is 'global'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during their meeting at the Munich Security Conference, agreed that the Russia-Ukraine war is global. “They agreed that Putin’s war in Ukraine is a global war, both in terms of its impact on food and energy security and in terms of its implications for internationally accepted norms like sovereignty. The Prime Minister and Vice President Harris condemned those countries who have supported Putin’s efforts politically and militarily," said a 10 Downing Street spokesperson, as per a report from CNN news.

"They paid tribute to the enduring strength of the UK-US relationship, which protects our people and makes the world a more secure place. They agreed there is no clearer evidence of that than in Ukraine, where we are the country’s two closest international partners," the spokesperson added.

UK and US are concerned about Ukraine's long-term security

According to the Downing Street spokesperson, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Vice President Kamala Harris, discussed plans to increase international efforts to promote peace in Ukraine and prevent future threats. The spokesperson added that the leaders emphasized the need to address not only Ukraine's immediate needs but also to consider long-term strategies to protect the country from future dangers.

Meanwhile, former CIA Director General David Petraeus, at the Munich Security conference, said to a CNN journalist that Ukraine will be able to push back Russia even further, this summer. "You can get the enemy to crumble and ideally collapse — and that is possible this summer, at least locally — and hopefully sufficient to cut that land bridge that Russia has established that enables them to connect into Crimea along the southeastern coast of Ukraine," he said.

Retired general David Petraeus suggested that isolating Crimea, reducing its logistical support, and dividing Russian forces, could be an effective strategy to weaken Russia's military presence. Additionally, he pointed out that dismantling the Kerch Strait bridge would further isolate them. Petraeus argued that the combined use of these tactics along with long-range weapons could fundamentally shift the power dynamics in the conflict. If Russian losses continue to mount, he believes that the Kremlin will have to recognize that the war is no longer sustainable. Tightening economic, financial, and export controls could also make the conflict unsustainable on the home front.