UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, October 2, said that there aren't immediate military instructors to be deployed to Ukraine, backtracking on the plans made public by his newly appointed defence minister Grant Shapps that the British Army will be sent to train the soldiers on the combat skills amid the raging counteroffensive against the Russian invasion.

In his remarks on the British government's plans, Sunak said that Shapps' suggestions to deploy the British armed forces in Ukraine for training purposes 'is not for the here and now' but that it is a long-term plan. British Prime Minister, whilst deferring the deployment plan, did not reveal the exact timeline about when the UK soldiers, if so, will arrive in the war-torn Ukraine.

Shapps discussing possible plans for 'long term': Sunak

Sunak stressed that his defence minister Shapps was discussing possible plans for the 'long term', and that the British troops would 'eventually' be sent for training President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s troops 'within the country [Ukraine]' rather than in the UK.

“What the defence secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine,” Sunak told reporters in the UK ahead of the Conservative party’s annual conference in Manchester. “But that’s something for the long term, not the here and now. There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict.“

While the British soldiers have maintained no formal military presence in Ukraine over risks of a direct confrontation with Russia and President Vladimir Putin's anti-NATO expansionist threats, some British soldiers have, regardless, been training the Ukrainian soldiers in combat skills since the war was declared in February 2022 to 'de-militarize' Kyiv.

For instance, the Royal Armed Forces have been providing training to Ukraine's combat engineers in Poland, and have assisted with 1,500 mine detectors having been provided to Ukraine by the UK. British sappers have delivered crucial explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training to Ukrainian soldiers to disable mines, munitions and other explosive devices.

An instructor trains members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units, in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

British forces have been providing training packages to the Ukrainian soldiers that include munition recognition, disposal methods and search procedures to counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs), mines, booby traps and trip wires. The UK has provided a five-week military training course to about 20,000 Ukrainians over the past year.

Appointed to his role just last month, British Defence Secretary Shapps, said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper that he was prepared to deploy the military instructors to Ukraine, as well as train the Ukrainian armed forces in Britain or any other third NATO country. He continued that he had held a meeting with the top British military chiefs, including his chief of the general staff, Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, and reached a conclusion that the UK, Ukraine's steadfast ally, was ready to offer military training within Kyiv after a thorough discussion.

New recruits to the Ukraine Army trained by UK Army specialists at a military base in Manchester, England. Credit: AP

No 'immediate' plans to deploy British troops in Ukraine

Hours after Shapps' remarks were published, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak crossed his defence minister saying that there were no 'immediate' plans to send British troops to Ukraine. In an address at the Conservative party conference, the British defence minister did not focus on his previous remarks but iterated that the Ukrainian soldiers were depleting the weapons 'at an appalling rate' and that 'we must remain steadfast' in resolve to support the war-battered ally.

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, earlier yesterday, in brutal warnings said that the British troops in Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia's forces in the occupied territories. British instructors in Ukraine 'will become a legal target for the Russian military and will be destroyed without mercy', the vice-president of the Russian Security Council Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

Raising the spectre of nuclear war and World War III, Medvedev asserted that the British instructors would be 'ruthlessly eliminated, and this time not as mercenaries but as British NATO specialists'.

A Boeing H-47 Chinook helicopter transports new recruits of the Ukraine Army trained by the UK military. Credit: AP

“The number of major idiots in NATO countries is growing. A new idiot, the British Defense Minister, decided to transfer training courses for Ukrainian soldiers to the territory of Ukraine itself,” Russia's ex-President said about the UK's newly appointed defence minister.

Medvedev also threatened Germany's defence committee chairwoman Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann for advocating last week that Ukrainian forces had the right to strike deep inside the Russian territory, as she spoke in favour of supplying Ukraine with Taurus KEPD-350 missile 5. Russia's top diplomat echoed Zimmermann's statement, warning against the shipment of long-range missiles that could be used by Ukraine's forces to hit Russian territory and "to weaken the supply of our army."

"That is, it is in accordance with international law. Well, in that case, the strikes against the German plants which produce these missiles, will also fully correspond to international law," Medvedev said, closing his post by saying that the NATO bloc was 'actively pushing us to World War III'.