UK PM Says NATO Won't Seek Conflict With Russia But Will Ensure 'Putin Falls & Fails'

UK PM Boris Johnson, Estonia PM Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addressed a joint press briefing on Tuesday where they asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had 'miscalculated' the strength of Ukraine resistance and the unity of the European Union. Speaking from the Tapa Army Base in Estonia, NATO reiterated that while it won't seek a direct conflict with Russia, it won't stop until Putin's aggression is put to an end.

"We are here because the security of Europe has changed dramatically. Putin's mask has come off and Russian troops are showing dangerous neglect," said Kaja Kallas, affirming that Estonia will continue to provide military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

She added, "We won't stop until we stop Putin. Ukraine should be given a clear signal to join EU. NATO must leap and adopt a new security situation."

We will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine: UK

In his part of the address, the UK PM announced that his country was sending further military assistance to Ukraine. "Putin made a disastrous miscalculation. UK has put the biggest sanction ever on Russia, from banks to football leagues. We made clear that Putin must be isolated from the international community. As this hideous conflict progresses, Putin will fail," said Boris Johnson.

"I want to make it amply clear, no room for miscalculation and misunderstanding. Article 5 of NATO is sacrosanct. We do not seek conflict with Russia. NATO is a defensive alliance and for any NATO member to get involved actively in conflict is a huge step that is not contemplated by any member. That is not the agenda," said the UK PM adding that Putin however, had underestimated the strength of Western unity and Ukraine resistance.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg shared that NATO was sending more anti-tank missiles, fighter planes and millions of dollars of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. "UK, US and other rallies are deploying thousands of troops to eastern NATO flank. We will protect and defend every inch of NATO territory," he asserted asking Russia to stop the war and engage in diplomatic dialogue.