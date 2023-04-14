UK PM Sunak Calls Zelenskyy, Says 'video Of Ukrainian Solider Being Beheaded Is Appalling'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been left aghast by a video showing a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded. He has called it "appalling," and asked for those involved to be "held to account."

The video just surfaced online, as reported by SkyNews. While Kremlin questioned the video's veracity and announced it would launch an investigation into the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised it and claimed it demonstrated the savagery of Russian forces.

Zelenskyy in a tweet said, "Had a phone talk with Prime Minister @RishiSunak. Discussed the situation at the front, our defense needs, increased support & planned intl events. I thanked him for condemning the inhumane execution of a soldier. Together we must stop the aggressor & put an end to terror!"

Sunak also lauded the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut during a phone conversation with Zelenskyy as the two leaders talked about the most recent developments on the ground.

"The leaders also discussed efforts to accelerate military support to Ukraine, and the prime minister said the UK and its allies needed to continue to ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position to build on its recent battlefield successes," a spokesman for Downing Street said.

"That included increasing interoperability with NATO both in the short and long term," Downing Street later added. Both heads of state agreed to “stay in close touch.”

17,500 Ukrainian soldiers may have died in combat: US

The Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has stated that the bodies of 82 Ukrainian servicemen have been rescued from territory under Russian control. It is unknown how Kyiv carried out the recovery, but given that the two countries frequently exchange prisoners, it's possible that it was a component of a swap, SkyNews reported.

The bodies were found "in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," which is a legal treaty that specifies the requirements for humanitarian treatment in times of war, according to the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Several regions in the east and south of Ukraine, including the important port city of Mariupol and parts of Luhansk, are now under the authority of Russian forces. According to recently released US military data, up to 17,500 Ukrainian soldiers may have died in combat since the invasion.