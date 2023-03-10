UK PM Sunak Says 'war Will End At Negotiating Table'; Warns China Against Helping Putin

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, said that the war in Ukraine "will end at the negotiating table". Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron during the UK-France summit held for the first time in five years, Sunak noted that he would incessantly support Ukraine both financially, economically as well as militarily in terms of weapons for as long as it takes for Ukrainian soldiers to gain an advantageous position on the battlefield against Russia. The British premier noted that he would wait for Zelenskyy to be in the “best possible place to have those talks."

Sunak pledges support as UK warns China against weapons supply

Sunak's remark came as the UK warned Russia's steadfast ally China against supplying weapons to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, which Zelenskyy earlier warned might trigger World War III. In an official statement, 10 Downing Street said: “Any support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable. We expect China to stand up for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The US in its intelligence revealed that Beijing might send lethal aid to Russia, as well as drones and ammunition to assist in its ally's war efforts in Ukraine. US and European members fear that if China begins to send weapons to Russia, it could alter the dynamics of war and fight on the ground.

Warning that such a move by China will have serious consequences, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told 'State of the Union' programme that Beijing "will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance - but if it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China."

“We have said publicly and privately that there have been indications that the Chinese were considering the potential lethal assistance but we’ve also said that we haven’t seen them make that decision or move in that direction,” John Kirby, spokesperson for the US NSC, said at a separate press briefing.

UK PM Sunak on Friday pledged additional support to Ukraine, indicating that right now, it may not be the time for "those peace talks" with Russia as its fighters continue to make gains in the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut. "We’re providing training to use those capabilities. That’s all underway, as well as just helping defend themselves against the attacks that they’re facing, particularly on their critical national infrastructure. Now, that should be everyone’s focus," Sunak said, speaking with Eurostar. “Of course, this will end, as all conflicts do, at a negotiating table, but that is a decision for Ukraine to make. And what we need to do is put them in the best possible place to have those talks at an appropriate moment that makes sense for them," added the British PM. Furthermore, Sunak stressed that at the moment, the UK's "priority has got to be giving them the resources, the training and the support they need to push forward and create an advantage on the battlefield.”