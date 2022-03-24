Amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine, United Kingdom Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to inform that he will call on his allies to ramp up military and economic support to Ukraine. He stated that they need to take measures to bolster the defence of Ukraine as they continue to fight against Russia. Johnson asserted they will not stand by as Russia continues to attack Ukraine's towns and cities and turns them into dust. Boris Johnson's statement on Twitter comes as 30 heads of state and government of the 30 NATO allies met on Thursday, March 24, to address the Russian military offensive against Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, "I’ll be urging our allies and partners to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight. We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine’s towns and cities into dust." He underscored that Russia's President Vladimir Putin is failing in Ukraine and added that Ukrainians have demonstrated themselves to be "extraordinarily brave and tenacious" in defending their motherland against the "unprovoked onslaught." He emphasised that the UK will continue to make efforts along with their allies and partners to support Ukraine as they continue to fight against "tyranny."

UK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine: Boris Johnson

Highlighting Britain's efforts in strengthening Ukraine's defence against Russia, Boris Johnson in the tweet informed that they will provide an additional 6,000 missiles to Ukraine. He added that the lethal defensive military aid will help Ukraine in defending themselves against Russia. The UK PM announced that they have decided to provide financial aid of £25 million (2,51,93,37,062 rupees) to the Ukrainian military in addition to previously announced humanitarian and economic aid of £400 million (40,30,75,60,000 rupees). Furthermore, UK Prime Minister Johnson announced that they have decided to grant £4.1 million to the BBC World Service for countering "disinformation in Russia and Ukraine as well as new financial and policing support for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into war crimes."

UK PM calls for 'tougher sanctions' against Russia

Prior to attending the NATO summit, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on NATO to consider the "appalling" suffering of the people in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters, Boris Johnson highlighted that they will discuss the measures that need to be taken to "tighten the economic vice" against Russia's Putin regime. He stated that they will discuss the steps they need to consider for helping the people of Ukraine to protect themselves against Russian military action. UK PM Boris Johnson called for imposing "harder sanctions" and "tougher economic vice" against the Putin regime and to help the Ukrainians. It is to mention here that Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for 29th day.

