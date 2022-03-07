Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | UK PM To Meet Canadian & Dutch Counterparts To Discuss Response To Russian Aggression

UK PM Boris Johnson is scheduled to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte of the Netherlands as they will visit Downing Street this week.

Russia Ukraine war

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to begin what Downing Street calls a week of "focussed engagement" with his global counterparts to discuss international response to Russian aggression and "sustained support" for Ukraine. Boris Johnson is scheduled to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to the statement released by the UK government.

The leaders will engage in separate bilateral meetings and a joint trilateral meeting and will also hold a joint press conference at the Downing Street briefing room.

Before conducting a joint press briefing, the Prime Ministers of the UK, Canada and the Netherlands will visit the RAF base to meet members of the UK Armed Forces. Canadian Prime Minister announced that he will be meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson and Mark Rutte of the Netherlands to coordinate response to Russia's "blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter."

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced an additional $100 million (₹7,69,39,50,000) funding for the Ukraine government to deal with the financial pressure caused due to Russia's "unprovoked and illegal invasion". 

UK allocates additional $100 million for Ukraine

According to the UK government's statement, the money could be used to support salaries of the public sector, allowing the state to be functional, pensions for Ukrainians and supporting "social safety nets". In the statement, UK PM Boris Johnson said that ever since Russia's "illegal and brutal assault", people from across the world have stood with Ukraine.

He stated that the UK is sending essential supplies and medical support to Ukraine. Johnson stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin can only put an end to the suffering in Ukraine. He stressed that the new economic funding will help Ukraine amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

UK PM outlines six-point plan for Ukraine

Earlier on 6th March, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a six-point plan for Ukraine against Russia's invasion and to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin "fails" in his plan.

In the plan, Johnson called upon the countries to mobilise an international humanitarian collision with regards to Ukraine. The six-point plan of action also called on the country's allies to bolster the economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Johnson insisted that they need to make more efforts to help Ukraine in defending itself against Russia. Apart from that, the UK PM wants to "prevent the creeping normalisation of what Russia is doing in Ukraine."

He further insisted that they need to choose diplomacy for de-escalation, however, he added that it must involve the participation of the Ukrainian government. Boris Johnson called for the rapid campaign to bolster security and resilience across the Euro-Atlantic area.

