UK PM, UN Chief Discuss Ukraine Crisis; Stress Need For Implementing Minsk Agreements

UK PM Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situation around Ukraine, stressing the need to implement the Minsk agreements. According to Johnson’s office, the two leaders reiterated states’ responsibility to abide by their obligation under the UN Charter and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN members. Johnson and Guterres also reaffirmed the importance of all parties working in good faith to implement the Minsk agreements.

Ukraine-Russia crisis

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the conflict in Donbas between the Ukrainian government and the breakaway of Donetsk and Lushank People’s Republics has been going on since 2014. Notably, the Minsk agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine in February 2015. However, the agreement has since not been observed and sporadic clashes in the region continue.

On the other hand, Russia has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict. Now, the situation in Ukraine is currently drawing global attention because of the West’s fears that Russia could invade the former Soviet state any day. However, the Kremlin has said that it has no plans to invade any neighbouring country.

Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also denied that the present troop buildup in preparation for an invasion. But it should be mentioned here that Putin has long favoured Minsk agreements as means of reclaiming control over Ukraine’s governments. Therefore, last year he began displaying power along Ukraine’s border in a bid to persuade the US to join in discussions about NATO’s expansion.

