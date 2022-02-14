UK PM Warns Of Russian Invasion 'at Any Moment', Says Ukraine Crisis At Critical Juncture

As tension continues to intensify on the Russia-Ukraine border, Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson aims to discuss options with European leaders to avert a war in Ukraine and assist Kyiv in ensuring the nation's military defense, as per a statement issued by the UK Prime Minister's Office. Johnson plans to talk with the leaders as the issue had approached a "critical juncture."

According to a Downing Street spokeswoman, “The crisis on Ukraine’s border has reached a critical juncture. All the information we have suggests Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment. This would have disastrous consequences for both Ukraine and Russia,” Tass reported.

The spokeswoman went on to say that there is still time for diplomacy as well as de-escalation, and Johnson would continue to work relentlessly with UK's partners to urge Russia to take a “step back from the brink.”

UK PM Boris Johnson would engage with allies to give more defense to Kyiv

In addition to this, the statement further reads that UK PM Boris Johnson would engage with allies to give more defense and economic help to Kyiv. British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace will also visit with NATO nations' defense ministers in Brussels to talk about their reaction to the crisis.

Amid mounting fears that the approximately 130,000 Russian forces stationed on the Ukrainian border are preparing to assault, the United Kingdom and other NATO countries have encouraged their citizens to leave Ukraine, and several airline companies have suspended their flights to Kyiv, as per the Independent.

Russia slammed West saying these assertions an "empty" and baseless

Worries in the West and in Kyiv over Moscow's purported plans for an assault of Ukraine have grown in recent months. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, slammed these assertions as an "empty" and baseless increase of tensions, reiterating that Russia was not a danger to anybody. Simultaneously, the Kremlin press secretary did not rule out the possibility of provocations to back up such accusations, and cautioned that using force to end the Ukrainian issue would be exceedingly dangerous, Tass reported.

Meanwhile, Ukraine demanded discussions with Russia and other members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) within the next 48 hours on Sunday. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, claimed Moscow had failed to react to queries raised on February 11 under the Vienna Document, a set of accords between the 57 countries of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

(Image: AP)