UK PM Warns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Will Have Severe Consequences In East Asia, Taiwan

At the Munich Security Conference, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that if Western countries fail to save Ukraine from a possible Russian invasion, it will have severe ramifications all over the world, including in East Asia and Taiwan. He said that they have promised the people of Ukraine and their leaders that they stand strongly behind Kyiv's sovereignty and independence.

Johnson said that if Ukraine is put in jeopardy, and the West fails to save it from the invasion the shock will be felt all across the world and those echoes will be heard across East Asia, including Taiwan. If this happens, Johnson said, people would conclude that aggression pays, and they would be correct. Notably, the British Prime Minister spoke immediately after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the conference.

Why did Johnson mention Taiwan?

PM Johnson's reference to Taiwan comes as the island nation faces a similar threat from China, which has on several recent occasions breached Taipei's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Following the Communist takeover of China in 1949, Beijing claims Taiwan to be a rogue province that has broken away from the mainland. The democratic island has built friendly relationships with the US and Europe which China has, time and again, criticised. Last year, European support for Taiwan grew significantly.

Last October, a group of European Parliament members travelled to Taipei to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, and the European Parliament issued a resolution the same month calling for the EU's ties with the island to be strengthened.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned last month that the Chinese People's Liberation Army is conducting what looks a lot like rehearsals for military operations against Taiwan.

Difficult for Russia to access London's deep capital markets: UK PM

Meanwhile, the UK PM also said at the Munich Security Conference that Russian military action against Ukraine would result in sanctions that would make it difficult for Russia to access the city of London's deep capital markets.

Johnson said that they must be unified against that threat and urged Europe to commit to strategic endurance in its energy policy, diplomacy, and military spending, saying that success in such an invasion would convey the message to all other powers that violence pays.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)