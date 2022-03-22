UK PM's Office Blames Russia For Hoax Calls To Defence Secy Ben & Home Secy Priti Patel

In the latest allegation against Russia, Downing Street has claimed that Moscow was responsible for hoax calls to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel. In the first statement attributing blame for the video calls on the Russian state, Number 10 said that it believed state actors were responsible but did not provide any further details on who linked to the Kremlin was identified as being behind the attempts.

According to The Guardian, it is understood that there are fears in Whitehall that Russia could release some doctored quotes of their comments for propaganda purposes. It is also pertinent to note that British culture secretary Nadine Dorries was also unsuccessfully targeted. As per the report, the official spokesperson of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said, “The Russian state was responsible for the hoax telephone calls made to UK ministers last week.”

“This is standard practice for Russian information operations and disinformation is a tactic straight from the Kremlin playbook to try to distract from their illegal activities in Ukraine and the human rights abuses being committed there,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

“We are seeing a string of distraction stories and outright lies from the Kremlin, reflecting Putin’s desperation as he seeks to hide the scale of the conflict and Russia’s failings on the battlefield,” the official added.

Wallace publicly acknowledged hoax calls

US Defence Secretary Ben Wallace reportedly publicly acknowledged that he was targetted by hoax calls shortly after he received one on Thursday in an attempt to get ahead of any attempt by Moscow to circulate the footage from the same. Additionally, an inquiry has also been launched to determine how the call took place along with a cross-Whitehall review to bolster security procedures. The caller who tried to talk to Wallace was impersonating to be Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmyhal. As per reports, there have been several similar hoax calls in the past but have not been attributed to the Russian state.

Image: AP

