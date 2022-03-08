UK, Poland To Continue Military Aid Supply To Ukraine Amid Escalating Russian Aggression

As Russia continues to thrust its forces in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday and agreed to maintain an unrestricted supply of military aid to Ukraine.

UK and Poland assured to work in collaboration to ensure that that defensive aid reaches Ukraine. Johnson also stated that the UK was prepared to expand military assistance to Poland if required.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki today, as the country faces increasing humanitarian pressures from the war in Ukraine," said the UK government in its press release.

Johnson also expressed the United Kingdom's sympathy with Poland, thanking Prime Minister Morawiecki for Poland's generosity to the Ukrainian people during such desperate times.

Further blaming President Putin for the suffering of Ukrainians, he said, "Ukrainians are suffering because of President Putin's barbaric actions, and the West needs to continue to impose debilitating sanctions.”

Earlier this week, Johnson with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a joint statement stated that London and other Western nations are seriously considering restrictions on Russian energy exports to retaliate against its ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine.

"Something that perhaps three or four weeks ago we would never have considered, is now very much on the table. We have to all consider how we can all move away ... from dependence, reliance on Russian hydrocarbons," Johnson had said on Monday.

Russia's War of aggression continues unabated

Since Feb 24, it's been around two weeks and the devastation in Ukraine remains unstalled. Ukrainian Cities have been turned into piles of debris, buildings flattened, schools burnt and streets have been emptied as people continue to evade to protect their lives.

In order to stall massive disaster, both countries have held three rounds of peace negotiations in Belarus that had born no fruits. However, discontented with West’s inaction in the ongoing warfare, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Tuesday hinted over ‘negotiating’ on Putin’s demands. Zelenskyy dropped a big hint on the possibility of recognising Crimea as part of Russia and the breakaway Donbas and Luhansk regions to be recognised as independent regions. He said that a compromise could be discussed. "We can discuss this and find a compromise on how people will live there," Zelenskyy said.



(With ANI Inputs)

Image: AP