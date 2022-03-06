UK: Port Employees Refuse To Unload German-flagged Vessel Carrying Russian Oil

As the UK has imposed severe sanctions on Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine, the workers at the British oil refinery are refusing to unload Russian oil from a German-flagged ship, Seacod, which is docked at a Mersey port, where oil is piped to the Stanlow Oil Refinery, as per the reports of BBC. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom became the first country to prohibit all ships owned, operated, managed, registered or flagged in Russia from visiting its ports.

Stanlow operators Essar stated that the Port Authority approved the berthing of a German-flagged ship on Thursday. The company also stated that Russian-flagged tankers were turned away earlier this week. It went on to say that it had been working urgently to discover alternate sources of diesel while assuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel to the North West of England.

'Ministers are looking for ways to cut the quantity of Russian imports'

Sharon Graham, who is the General-Secretary of Unite, which is a British and Irish trade union, said that the corporation has been informed that no Russian oil will be discharged at the facility under any circumstances, regardless of the nationality of the vessel bringing it. Many Russian enterprises, however, employ transportation that is licenced and registered in other countries, which experts characterise as a "loophole" for sanction enforcement, according to BBC. A government official said that the ministers are looking for ways to cut the already limited quantity of Russian imports they receive, and they continue to urge Europe to develop plans to cut itself off Russian gas.

In the meanwhile despite Russian ships being barred from entering UK ports, transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated that the prohibition would not apply to Russian cargo transported on ships from other countries. Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston said that a restriction on Russian ships but not their cargo is not morally justified and urgently requires Government action.

'Ban on ships but not their cargo is untenable'

Madders stated that everyone who wishes to assist the people of Ukraine and see the toughest sanctions on Russia will agree that the distinction drawn between a ban on ships but not their cargo is untenable and urgently requires Government action, according to Cheshire Live. He further said that it is all too clear to see how Russian imports will be able to continue entering the country by coming in under the flags of other countries' ships.

