UK Ready To Train More Ukrainian Soldiers, Says Defence Secretary; Pledges More Aid

British defence secretary on Thursday announced that in order to boost the combat readiness of the Ukrainian military, UK plans to train more Ukrainian soldiers as Western nations also pledged 1.5bn euros ($1.55bn) assistance for strengthening eastern European nations’ defence. At a conference co-hosted by the Danish defence minister Morten Bodskov in Copenhagen on August 11, Wallace said that the conflict has led to the loss of lives but added Russia was “starting to fail in many areas”. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had “faltered” and was “starting to fail”, said UK's defence secretary.

'More pledges of finance, more pledges of training'

"They [Russians] have failed so far and are unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine. Their invasion has faltered and constantly been re-modified to the extent they are really only focusing in parts of the south and in the east, a long, long way away from their three-day so-called special operation," the British defence secretary said at the conference. "Three days are now over 150 days and nearly six months in, with huge significant losses of both equipment and indeed Russian personnel," he added.

Wallace iterated that Russia's President Vladimir Putin will have gambled the victory as August approaches, come a few months in, "we will have all got bored of the conflict and the international community would have gone off in different directions. Well, today is proof of the opposite."

"We have come out of this meeting with more pledges of finance, more pledges of training and more pledges of military aid, all designed to help Ukraine win, to help Ukraine stand up for its sovereignty and indeed to ensure that president Putin’s ambitions fail in Ukraine as they rightly should," British defence secretary stressed.

.@BWallaceMP

"We are not getting tired. We are increasing the amount of aid to 🇺🇦"



Morten Bødskov

"We will help not only with weapons, but also with the training of 🇺🇦 servicemen. 🇩🇰 position is unwavering."



🇺🇦 has a strong army and reliable partners.

That is why we will win! pic.twitter.com/v8TPVnFRxL — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 11, 2022

British defence secretary reminded that the pledges made to Ukraine were “all designed to help them win, to help Ukraine stand up for its sovereignty and indeed to ensure that President Putin’s ambitions fail in Ukraine, as they rightly should. Wallace has been making appeals to the allies to send more weapons, including long-range artillery to help Ukraine win the war. Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, who was at the conference hailed UK's support and called it a “reliable partner”.

“Increased gas and fuel prices in the West are a small price for peace. Ukrainians pay for the peace in the rest of Europe by their lives. We must prevail over the killer state and de-occupy our territories, including Crimea. For me, everything impossible is possible, it just takes time," he said in a tweet.