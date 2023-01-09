UK Reportedly Planning To Send Tanks To Ukraine For First Time Since Russian Invasion

The United Kingdom is reportedly assessing the idea of supplying British tanks to Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded the war-torn country in February last year. According to Sky News, which cited a Western source familiar with the matter, the UK has been planning "for a few weeks" about sending several British Army's Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the Ukrainian military.

The potential decision would be a major step in the West’s support to Ukraine and could possibly help drive other nations such as Germany to do the same. "It would encourage others to give tanks," a Ukrainian source said. While the British government is yet to confirm such a decision, the move will help the UK become the first country to answer Ukraine’s desperate calls to help their military by supplying strong Western tanks.

UK's Defence Ministry yet to confirm the decision

A spokesperson for the UK's Ministry of Defence said: "The government has committed to match or exceed last year's funding for military aid to Ukraine in 2023, and we will continue to build on recent donations with training and further gifting of equipment.”

"We have provided over 200 armoured vehicles to Ukraine to date - including Stormer vehicles armed with Starstreak missiles. We have also donated tens of thousands of items including helmets and body armour, mobility and logistics vehicles, anti-tank weapons, air defence missiles and systems, winter and medical equipment,” they added.

An anonymous source said that the UK might deliver about 10 Challenger 2 tanks, which could not necessarily be a "game changer" but would still help overcome the barrier that has stopped Ukraine’s allies from providing tanks in fear of Russia sensing an escalation in the war. "It will be a good precedent to demonstrate [to] others - to Germany first of all, with their Leopards… and Abrams from the United States," the Ukrainian source said.