UK Royal Prince William Discusses Russia-Ukraine War With Polish President Andrzej Duda

Prince William met the Polish President Andrzej Duda during his surprise visit to Poland, on Thursday. The oldest son of the UK monarch King Charles III is currently in Poland where he laid a wreath for the fallen soldiers before he met the Polish president. According to a spokesperson of the Prince of Wales, William’s trip to Poland is also focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to CNN, the meeting between the British royalty and the Polish president focused on the impact of the raging Russia-Ukraine war on Polish society as well.

“The Prince of Wales took the opportunity to thank the President and the Polish people who have done so much to support the people of Ukraine who’ve fled here,” the spokesperson of the British royalty said in a statement, as per the report by CNN. “They discussed the importance of the need for ongoing support to Ukraine and its people,” the spokesperson added. According to CNN, the erstwhile Duke of Cambridge also expressed his hopes to see President Duda and the Polish first lady at King Charles’ coronation. The highly anticipated coronation of the new British monarch is scheduled on May 6 this year. “Expressing my thanks to @AndrzejDuda for the ongoing generosity and hospitality of the Polish people,” the official Twitter account of Prince and Princes of Wales wrote on Thursday.

🤝 Expressing my thanks to @AndrzejDuda for the ongoing generosity and hospitality of the Polish people.



Składam podziękowania na ręce @AndrzejDuda za nieustającą hojność i gościnność Polaków pic.twitter.com/FJsc5GtjTc — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2023

An unannounced trip

The Prince of Wales and the son of Princess Diana made a rare and unannounced trip to Poland on Wednesday. During his visit, the British royalty met the British and Polish troops stationed near the Ukraine-Polish border. The Prince also praised the troops stationed at the area for their “cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom,” CNN reported. During his trip to the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defense Force base in Rzeszów, he met the Polish Defence Minister Mariuz Blaszczak who gave him an update on the current military equipment deployed in the region. On the surprise trip to Warsaw, the British royalty also met the Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

🇬🇧🇵🇱 🤝 🇺🇦



This afternoon I travelled to Poland to meet British and Polish troops, where I heard about their extraordinary work in support of Ukraine.



My message to them on behalf of all of us, thank you! pic.twitter.com/OYc5gvjnw3 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2023