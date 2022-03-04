UK Sanctions Oligarchs Alisher Usmanov & Igor Shuvalov; 2 Yachts Owned By Russians Seized

As Russia is already facing severe sanctions for its unjustified attack on Ukraine, the United Kingdom has decided to impose sanctions on two Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov. Their assets will be blocked, and they will be unable to travel to the UK under the new sanctions imposed by the UK government. They will not be permitted to deal with British citizens or enterprises. The authorities suggest that both Usmanov and Shuvalov had major interests in the United Kingdom and has strong ties with the Kremlin.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that they will continue to utilise every power they have to inflict maximum economic pain on Russia's President Vladimir Putin as long as he continues his barbarous onslaught on innocent Ukrainians, according to BBC. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that they won't stop here and that their goal is to destroy the Russian economy and starve Putin's military machine.

Who are Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov?

Shuvalov is the chairman of the management board of a Russian bank and was once the deputy Prime Minister of Russia. Usmanov, on the other hand, founded the USM Holding corporation, which owns iron, steel, and copper suppliers as well as the Megafon telecommunications company.

Usmanov's assets were frozen earlier this week by the European Union, which described him as a pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close relations to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Usmanov made a statement calling the EU's ruling as unfair and he promised to take all legal means to defend his honour and reputation.

2 super yachts owned by Russian oligarchs seized

Meanwhile, French customs authorities seized a yacht owned by Igor Sechin, who is the CEO of Russia's state-owned energy company Rosneft. When customs authorities observed Sechin's 88-meter "Amore Vero" yacht taking steps to sail off, the French acted quickly and seized the yacht on Wednesday. The yacht arrived in the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in January and was scheduled to remain there until April 1st while being repaired, according to BBC. It was also reported that German officials seized a $600 million yacht owned by Alisher Usmanov. Officials in Hamburg seized Usmanov's 156-meter motorboat 'Dilbar,' which is the world's largest motor yacht by gross tonnage.

