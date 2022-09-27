UK Sanctions Russia Over 'sham Referendums' In Occupied Ukrainian Regions

In retaliation to Russia for holding referendums in occupied Ukrainian territory that the United States and allies are prematurely rejecting, the United Kingdom announced 92 sanctions on Monday that target Russian officials as well as entities. According to a press release from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Foreign Secretary announced the sanctions on September 26, "in response to the Russian regime imposing sham referendums in 4 regions of Ukraine – a clear violation of international law, including the UN charter".

According to the release, these 'sham' referendums were organised by the Russian government in a last-ditch effort to seize territory and legitimise its unlawful war. Further, this procedure resembles their 2014 strategy in Crimea, which included intimidation, deceit, and phoney outcomes. These referendums severely violate Ukraine's territorial integrity and political independence since they do not reflect the people of Ukraine's expressed desire.

UK government sanctioned Russia for holding the sham referendums

Notably, the Russian government sent officials and accomplices to each of these temporarily occupied territories in order to carry out these sham referendums. Referring to those officials and accomplices, the UK government has sanctioned 33 of these people which includes Sergei Yeliseyev, a Vice Admiral in the Russian Navy and the recently appointed the Head of Government of Kherson.

Besides this, Putin's preferred PR firm, IMA Consulting, has also been penalised. According to the release, IMA has been chosen to oversee the public campaigns for these referendums, both to promote their execution within the four temporarily held areas and to project its fictitious validity within Russia. The security document business, Goznak, has also been sanctioned. Goznak manufactures "tens of millions" of state papers which includes expedited passports in the temporarily held territory.

In order to finance his war, Putin continues to depend on his 'cabal of oligarchs' and chosen elites. Four oligarchs, with a combined worldwide net worth estimated at £6.3 billion, have also been banned for their involvement in industries of strategic importance and support for the Russian government.

Furthermore, James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, remarked, “Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognise their results. They follow a clear pattern of violence, intimidation, torture, and forced deportations in the areas of Ukraine Russia has seized.”

As per the release, he further added, “Today’s sanctions will target those behind these sham votes, as well as the individuals that continue to prop up the Russian regime’s war of aggression. We stand with the Ukrainian people and our support will continue as long as it takes to restore their sovereignty.”

As a clear reminder of the consequence of backing Putin's regime, the latest package also contains 55 board members from state-affiliated organisations that continue to fund the Russian war machine. Over 1,200 people and more than 120 organisations have been sanctioned by the UK as of right now, including over 120 oligarchs with a combined estimated worldwide net worth of over £130 billion.

The release also claimed that any fake referendums or efforts to annex Ukraine's sovereign territory will never be recognized by the UK.

(Image: AP)