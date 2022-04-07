UK Says 'age Of Engagement With Russia Is Over', Need New Approach For Europe's Security

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has further escalated its brutality against Ukrainians, Britain has declared that the “age of engagement” with Russia is over, the Independent reported. According to the United Kingdoms, Europe now needed a new security strategy based on defence, deterrence and resilience. The message, which comes post mass killings in Ukraine's Bucha, is expected to be delivered when UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will meet with her NATO counterparts in Brussels. "The age of engagement with Russia is over. We need a new approach to security in Europe based on resilience, defence and deterrence. There is no time for false comfort. Russia is not retreating, but regrouping and repositioning to push harder in the east and south

On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Secretary wrote an opinion piece in The Telegraph, appealing to the Western countries to show collective strength by extending unprecedented support to the war-torn country. Notably, Britain has imposed a series of new sanctions on Russia. According to the new sanctions, assets of the Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and the Credit Bank of Moscow will be frozen in order to affect the Russian crippling economy. Apart from banks, Britain has also imposed sanctions on individuals such as Andrey Guryev - a known close associate of Vladimir Putin; Leonid Mikhelson, the founder, and CEO of leading Russian natural gas; and Andrey Akimov, the CEO of Russia’s third-largest bank Gazprombank.

Truss is expected to unite G7 nations on tougher action against Russia

In a statement released by Truss on Wednesday, the foreign secretary said she will call for further collective action, including an accelerated timetable for all G7 countries to end their dependency on Russian energy. She will also call for continued G7 unity in imposing further coordinated waves of sanctions against the Russian economy and elites around Putin, until Russia withdraws its troops and ends its brutal campaign of aggression against Ukraine once and for all, according to the statement. The Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodianka, where piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a captivating country into a 'graveyard' within 43 days of the war. After the discovery of the Bucha genocide, the West and Europe echoed for tougher action against the "war criminals".

Image: AP