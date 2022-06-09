UK Says Fighting Continues In Severodonetsk, Russia Ramps Up Efforts To Move Towards Izium

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 106th day, the UK's Ministry of Defence issued its daily intelligence update on the situation in the war-torn nation. The ministry said that the fighting between forces of Russia and Ukraine continues in Severodonetsk. In addition, Russia's Eastern Group of Forces has likely ramped up their efforts to move towards the south of Izium.

"Fighting continues in the Severodonetsk pocket but, in the last 48 hours, Russia’s Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) have also likely increased their efforts to advance to the south of Izium," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

According to the British Defence Ministry, Russian forces likely trying to regain momentum to exert pressure on Severodonetsk and attempt to advance deeper in Donetsk. The UK Defence Ministry noted that Russia's progress on the Izium axis remains stalled since April after Ukrainian forces started using terrain to slow the Russian troops advance. The ministry has claimed Russia has likely tried to "reconstitute EGF after they suffered very heavy casualties in the failed advance on Kyiv" and noted that units of Russian forces continue to remain understrength.

Fight in Severodonetsk 'one of the most difficult throughout this war': Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Severodonetsk remains the epicentre of combat in Donbass. In his late-night address on 8 June, Zelenskyy said that fight in Severodonetsk is "one of the most difficult" battles seen so far and termed it a "very fierce battle." He expressed gratitude to Polish President Andrzej Duda for his visit to European countries to support Ukraine's European Union bid. A Ukrainian official has said that combat continues in Severodonetsk and Ukrainian forces will not leave the city. Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press that Russian forces have been artillery, mortars, tanks and aviation in Severodonetsk to "wipe the city off the face of the earth and capture it completely." He claimed that constant shelling continues in Severodonetsk.

"Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas. We defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy. This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address.

