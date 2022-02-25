The United Kingdom's (UK) Ministry of Defense in an official statement said that it is unlikely that Russia has achieved its planned Day 1 military objectives. Across all axes of Russia's assault, the Ukrainian military has put up a hard fight, the statement further added.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, day two appears to have begun, with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba describing the missile attack as "horrific" and equating it to the Second World War. After Vladimir Putin deployed his forces on what he dubbed a special military operation, the first day resulted in at least 130 civilians and soldier deaths and hundreds of injuries in Ukraine. He has stated that he wants Ukraine, a democratic country with a population of over 40 million people, to be "demilitarised and denazified."

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly halted Russia’s advance towards Chernihiv. Fighting probably continues on the outskirts of the city. It is unlikely that Russia has achieved its planned Day 1 military objectives. Ukrainian forces have presented fierce resistance across all axes of Russia’s advance,” the UK's MoD said in a statement.

In the early hours of the morning, President Putin launched a major unprovoked assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military targets. The invasion came despite weeks of Russian claims that they had no intention of invading. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/KltWqYMvdD — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 24, 2022

Russia Ukraine war

While Putin has objected that NATO should never expand to encompass Ukraine and has demanded that the alliance dismantle military infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe, his critics argue that he is instead attempting to govern a sovereign state that Russia formerly ruled. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has stated that he will not leave the capital after mobilising reservists and declaring martial law.

In the early hours of Friday, Ukraine claimed that it had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was the site of the 1986 disaster. Furthermore, a Chernobyl plant employee was "held captive," according to Ukraine. World leaders have criticised the invasion and implemented penalties on Russia.

Meanwhile, China's customs service continues to back the Kremlin by allowing wheat supplies from all parts of the country. According to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Russia aims to take over the entire country, but the Russian army failed to deliver on the first day of its offensive.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP