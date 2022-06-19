UK Says Morale Issues Of Russian Troops 'limit' Kremlin From Attaining War Objectives

In its latest intelligence update pertaining to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the UK Defence Ministry stated that many security personnel of Russian troops likely remain confused regarding the objectives of the conflict. It further stated that Russian forces have started limiting their ability to succeed in their operational goals owing to morale problems. The British Defence Ministry highlighted that the low morale of Russian forces has been caused due to poor leadership, limited rotation of units out of combat, heavy casualties, stress related to combat, poor logistics and salary-related issues.

"Many Russian personnel of all ranks also likely remain confused about the war’s objectives. Morale problems in the Russian force are likely so significant that they are limiting Russia’s ability to achieve operational objectives," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

The British intelligence suggested that Russian authorities have been struggling to place "legal pressure to bear on military dissenters, hampered by the invasion’s official status as a ‘special military operation’ rather than as a war." According to British Defence Ministry, troops of Russia and Ukraine have been carrying out heavy artillery attacks on the north, east and south of Severodonetsk. Combat units of forces of Russia and Ukraine remain committed to intense fighting in Donbass region. It stated that Ukrainian troops have suffered desertions in recent weeks. The British intelligence further noted that the morale of Russian troops remains "troubled" and cases of whole units refusing to follow orders have been witnessed in Russian camps. It further claimed that armed stand-offs between officers and soldiers continue to happen.

UK PM Boris Johnson visits Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the war-torn nation for the second time on Friday, 17 June. During his visit to Kyiv, he met embattled Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of military assistance. Apart from these, Boris Johnson offered to launch a training programme for Ukrainian forces wherein 10,000 soldiers of Ukraine will be trained every 120 days. Boris Johnson added that the training programme will ensure that the Ukrainian armed forces have the resilience they require for becoming victorious in the fight. In his joint press conference with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Johnson said that they will continue with their efforts to provide the military equipment and training that the Ukrainian troops might need for the new equipment. He assured Zelenskyy of working with them to liberate the Ukrainian grain. Notably, Ukraine has been accusing Russia of blocking its grain exports and has been calling on the international community to help in ending the blockade.

