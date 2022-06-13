UK Says River Crossing Ops Key Factor To Determine Future Course Of Russia-Ukraine War

As the invading Russian forces continue to wreck through Ukrainian towns and cities, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated in its latest defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine that the battle in the vicinity of Sieverodonetsk raged on over the weekend. It further claimed that the river crossing operations are anticipated to be one of the most crucial determining elements in the war's outcome in the coming months.

In the update, the MoD noted, “The key, 90km long central sector of Russia’s frontline in the Donbas lies to the west of the Siverskyy Donets River.” Following this, it asserted that Russia would have to perform ambitious flanking activities or “conduct assault river crossings” in order to succeed in the present operational phase of its Donbas war.

The British Defence Ministry said in a tweet, “Ukrainian forces have often managed to demolish bridges before they withdraw, while Russia has struggled to put in place the complex coordination necessary to conduct successful, large-scale river crossings under fire.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 June 2022







— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 13, 2022

300 to 400 Ukrainian soldiers are stranded on the grounds of the Severodonetsk Azot chemical plant

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) stated that 300 to 400 Ukrainian soldiers are stranded on the grounds of the Severodonetsk Azot Association chemical facility. On Saturday, Rodion Miroshnik, a spokesperson for Russian-backed separatists, took Telegram to tell that almost 500 residents have been trapped in the chemical facility as a result of Russian bombardment. He stated that Putin's forces have been tightening their hold on Ukrainian troops and that they were preparing vehicles "for the evacuation of the civilians trapped there."

As per media reports, Miroshnik claimed that the Ukrainian military has urged that the hostages be given safe passage to the city of Lysychansk. They would not be permitted to leave the facility, he underlined, "unless and until they surrender with their arms in front of the Russian forces".

Furthermore, Serhii Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk area, said that the Azot chemical factory in Severodonetsk is still under Ukrainian control. He denied Russian-backed rebels' accusations and blamed Miroshnik for lying.

Haidai did admit, however, that Russians bombarded the factory "for hours" and that a large fire erupted. More than 200 plant employees and around 700-800 citizens are said to be hiding in subterranean bomb shelters at the factory, according to several local media sources.

Zelenskyy met with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Apart from this, on Friday, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who was visiting Ukraine to discuss the weapons requirement. Zelenskyy's weapon request came at a time when he believes that the Russian offensive on Ukraine's eastern border, the Donbas area, is escalating with the goal of "destroying every city." As a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and barbaric invasion, the UK envoy underlined the UK's staunch support for Ukraine.

The leaders discussed Kyiv's prospective arms and military requirements, as per a statement from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD). The ambassadors also discussed a spectrum of UK support and decided to continue working closely, according to the statement.

The UK stands with Ukraine as it fights to defend itself against Putin's unprovoked and brutal invasion. 🇬🇧 🇺🇦



Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP met @ZelenskyyUa and @oleksiireznikov in Kyiv to discuss the range of support the UK is providing and agreed to continue working closely. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 10, 2022

(Image: AP)