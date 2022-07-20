UK Says Russia Makes Minor Gains In Donbass Offensive; Ukraine Destroys Antonovskiy Bridge

The UK Ministry of Defence claimed on July 20 that Russia has continued to make 'minimal gains' in its Donbass offensive, with Ukrainian soldiers holding the line. The British Defence ministry in its latest update also added that the Antonovskiy Bridge over the Dnieper River was hit by Ukrainian forces on July 19, and while it is quite likely that the bridge will remain operational, it is a critical vulnerability for Russian forces.

The bridge was shelled for the second time in two days on July 20. According to the Moscow-backed authorities in Kherson, it was moderately damaged by Ukrainian bombardment the day before. The 1.4-kilometer bridge is the main crossing across the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, and if it is rendered inoperable, the Russian military will struggle to keep supporting its troops in the region in the face of repeated Ukrainian attacks.

Early in the battle, Russian troops easily seized control of the Kherson region, which is located just north of the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia invaded in 2014. They have been met with Ukrainian counterattacks, but have so far maintained their ground. The Ukrainian attacks on the Kherson bridge come as the majority of Russian forces are trapped in the war in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbass, where they have achieved sluggish gains against stubborn Ukrainian resistance.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the troops in the east, directing them to be more active in shooting down Ukrainian drones and preventing the Ukrainian army from bombing the regions that Russian forces have occupied. Russia's ground progress has halted, in part due to Ukraine's employment of more potent US weapons, and in part due to what Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as a "operational stop."

Further, Russia has shifted its emphasis to aerial bombardment with long-range missiles. Ukrainian officials expressed optimism that Kyiv would be able to deplete Russia's military resources in the struggle for Donbass before launching a counteroffensive to retake control of the Kherson region and sections of the Zaporizhzhia region that the Russians had won early in the war.

