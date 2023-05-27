The UK on Saturday said that it will not return the confiscated Russian assets even long after the Ukraine conflict ends as the funds will be utilised for rebuilding the war-ravaged Ukraine. British officials, on May 26, urged that Moscow pays the reparations to Kyiv for the destruction and loss of lives it wreaked on the European territory over the course of 15 months. Russia's estimates suggest that the UK has seized more than $300 billion of Russian foreign currency reserves in accordance with the Western sanctions.

Kyiv's one-third of GDP lost to war

Ukraine argued that it has lost an estimated one-third of its GDP to the war and that approximately one-third of its population has already been displaced. And while the country has devastatingly suffered on the economic front, it wants Russia's approximately $300 billion assets frozen in the central bank by Western governments to be used to repair the damage Moscow's war has cost to Kyiv's population, its government, businesses and its military. The war has also decimated much of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Residential building in Ukraine struck by Russian missile. Credit: AP

World Bank's estimates suggest that it will cost Ukraine about $350 billion in reconstruction efforts. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has strengthened demands for the seizure of Russian assets and it to be legally used as a part of funding Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts when the war ends. EU, Ukraine's ally, has acknowledged Kyiv's demands as legitimate, agreeing that Russia must be held financially accountable.

President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen labelled asset seizure as legally sound process. “The will is there, but legally it is not trivial; there’s a lot of work still in it,” she was reported saying.

On Friday, in a more vocal stance, the British officials said that Russian state assets will not be returned, as the latter seized billions worth of assets belonging to Russian citizens and businesses overseas. Russia's foreign assets and reserves held by the UK were valued at £26 billion ($32.1 billion), as per the Bank of Russia's estimates. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in a statement, said that as Ukraine sustains infrastructure damages from consistent Russian bombardments, Moscow's sovereign assets should remain immobilised and in future shall be used to compensate Ukraine.

A WWII 'new Marshall Plan' revitalised

In October, last year, EU leaders held a meeting summoned by the German chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the conference in Berlin, described as a “new Marshall Plan" that was focussed on rebuilding efforts for Ukraine. EU revitalised the US-backed Marshall Plan which was first drafted post-World War II to repair the economies of war-ravaged European allies. At the time, the US allocated $13.3 billion between 1948 and 1952, to deter Soviet Union's influence on the bloc. At the Berlin meeting, Zelenskyy pressed for Kyiv's urgent rehabilitation needs.

Ukrainian soldiers and firefighters search in a destroyed building after a bombing attack. Credit: AP

A long-range Russian bombardment killed at least 10 civilians and wounded 20 others in several parts of Ukraine. Credit: AP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morwiecki backed the plan of seizing Russian assets. “There is a huge pot of gold to be taken and dedicated for Ukraine’s reconstruction, which is Russian assets—assets of the Russian Federation and Russian oligarchs,” Morawiecki said. “Freezing means really not too much. They have to be confiscated.”

In response to the G7's plan of considering the use of Russian assets for reconstruction in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that the approach is "extremely negative" and "pure international racketeering." Putin's spokesperson slammed G7 nations for speaking about the "possibility of legalising committed theft," adding that it was "very sad" that such topics were raised and discussed at the international forums.