UK Says Russia 'unlikely' To Gain Air Superiority In Kyiv Due To Loss Of Experienced Crews

As Russia continues airstrikes on Ukraine, the UK MoD said that Moscow is facing loss of experienced aircrews and other problems. Citing poor training of Russian aircrews, it stated that it is unlikely that Russia will gain air superiority in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In its latest intelligence update published on Twitter on November 7, the UK MoD informed that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had said that Russia lost more aircraft in Ukraine as compared to the Soviet-Afghan War. It lost 278 aircraft in Kyiv and 119 in Kabul.



The UK defence ministry cannot independently verify these figures but added that Russia "continued lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, loss of experienced crews, and heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defence zones."

Stressing that the situation is "unlikely" to change in the next few months, it further stated that "Russia’s aircraft losses likely significantly outstrip their capacity to manufacture new airframes. The time required for the training of competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate combat air capability."

UK and it allies continue to support Ukraine

The UK and its allies highly condemn the Russian government's invasion in Ukraine. The British government has been supporting Ukraine in terms of economic, humanitarian and defensive military assistance. It has called the people of Ukraine "brave" at this awful time. They have set up a 'Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine humanitarian appeal' -- to which they have committed £400 million in total. Ukraine has been receiving vital medical supplies and other humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In terms of defensive military equipment, the UK and its allies have supplied multiple launch rocket systems, armored vehicles, artillery, small arms, ammunition, thousands of anti-tank weapons, as well as anti-air missiles, and non-lethal aid. The West has imposed sanctions to cut off funding for Russia and even G7 countries decided to remove Russian banks from the SWIFT System.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of more potential Russian attacks on his country's energy infrastructure. “The terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy," he said in a late night address.