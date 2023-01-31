UK Says Sending Fighter Jets Such As Typhoon And F-35s To Ukraine 'is Not Practical'

The UK has declined a request from Ukraine to provide advanced fighter jets, stating that it would not be practical, as per a report from Daily Mail. The Ukrainian air force currently uses Soviet-era Russian jets, but President Zelenskyy is seeking newer Western jets with higher speeds. The UK's official spokesperson said that it would take too long to train pilots to fly the RAF's Typhoon or F-35 fighter jets and thus it is not currently practical to send them. However, the UK will still provide military support to Ukraine and consider their requests.

'The UK’s Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly. Given that we believe it is not practically to send those jets into Ukraine," the UK official said. "Obviously, we will continue to provide and accelerate our military support to Ukraine and listen carefully to their requests."

While Pentagon officials are considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to fight against Russia, US President Joe Biden is not too keen on sending F-16s to Ukraine. When asked by a reporter about the possibility of the US providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden responded with a clear “no,” according to the BBC.

The donation of F-16s could further escalate tensions between Russia and the West. France has expressed the possibility of sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but with certain conditions. France has already provided Ukraine with air defense systems, rocket launchers, and other military equipment, but has not yet sent heavier weaponry such as tanks.

UK has said it's not practical to send jets to Ukraine, what is France's position?

At a press conference in The Hague, President Macron stated that France is considering sending warplanes to Ukraine, but only if certain conditions are met. These conditions include not escalating tensions, not using the equipment to attack Russian soil, and not weakening the French army. The decision to send the warplanes would also depend on a formal request from Ukraine. President Macron is set to meet with the Ukrainian Defense Minister in Paris. Ukraine has been seeking stronger weapons support from its Western allies to counter Russia's forces.

Beside Macron, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine has not formally requested the Dutch F-16 fighter jets. The Dutch Foreign Minister had previously said there were "no taboos" about sending them. Prime Minister Rutte emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and said they will keep considering what they can do to help. He also welcomed recent announcements from Germany and the US about sending tanks to Ukraine, adding that they are willing to buy and pass on their leased Leopard 2 tanks if it helps.