UK Says Ukraine Recapturing Towns, Villages In North Of Kharkiv Close To Russian Border

Ukrainian resistance continues to thwart Russia's plans in eastern Ukraine as it was announced that the Ukrainian forces have recaptured several towns and villages in Kharkiv, which is in the northeastern part of the country. UK Defence Intelligence suggests that Ukrainian forces are continuing their counter-offensive to the north of Kharkiv, recapturing a number of towns and villages close to the Russian border. It also said that because Russia has prioritized operations in the Donbas region, units stationed in the Kharkiv Oblast are vulnerable to a highly motivated Ukrainian counter-attacking force.

UK Defence Intelligence further stated, "Despite Russia’s success in encircling Kharkiv in the initial stages of the conflict, it has reportedly withdrawn units from the region to reorganise and replenish its forces following heavy losses. Once reconstituted, these forces will likely deploy to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, forming a blocking force to protect the western flank of Russia’s main force concentration and main supply routes for operations in the vicinity of Izium."

It also said that Russian soldiers' retreat from the Kharkiv Oblast is an indirect admission of their inability to take control of important Ukrainian cities where they expected little resistance from the population. Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence claimed that Russia's underestimation of Ukraine has cost the Russian Federation a large number of losses. It also stated that Ukrainian resistance has prevented Russian President Vladimir Putin from announcing a significant military victory in Ukraine at the Victory Day ceremony on May 9.

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine has succeeded in driving Russian forces out of Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine has succeeded in driving Russian forces out of Kharkiv's Oblast, announcing that Ukrainian troops have recently recaptured four villages north of Kharkiv. In his video message, Zelenskyy praised the seized territory's progress, thanking all of the protectors who are fighting back and displaying absolutely superhuman power to oppose the invaders' army, according to media reports. He went on to say that Ukraine's Armed Forces are doing everything they can to free the country and its people and that all cities now occupied by Russia, such as Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Mariupol, and others must be recaptured by Ukraine.

