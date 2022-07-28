UK Says Ukraine's Offensive In Kherson Escalating With Russian Supply Routes Under Attack

The United Kingdom claimed on July 28 that the Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, is gaining momentum. According to the UK defence ministry's most recent intelligence briefing, Ukraine has utilised its new long-range artillery to destroy at least three of the Dnipro River bridges that Russia uses to supply the territories it controls.

The UK defence ministry on July 28, in its intelligence update, wrote, "Ukraine’s counter-offensive in Kherson is gathering momentum. Their forces have highly likely established a bridgehead south of the Ingulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson. Ukraine has used its new long range artillery to damage at least three of the bridges across the Dnipro River which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control."

According to the UK defence ministry, Ukraine struck the Antonivsky bridge once more on July 27, and it is very likely that the crossing is no longer operational. Furthermore, the 49th Army of Russia, which is posted on the Dnipro River's western bank, appears to be extremely exposed right now.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 28 July 2022



Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, according to a statement published on Telegram by separatists supported by Russia, four persons have died and 11 have been injured in Donetsk, east Ukraine, between 8 a.m. local time on July 27 and 8 a.m. local time on July 28. Multiple times, including at a bus stop earlier this month, Donetsk city has allegedly been shelled by Ukraine, according to separatist authorities. Since 2014, Russian-backed rebels have held control of Donetsk city, with Ukrainian forces maintaining a presence on the city's outskirts.

Further, the town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region was attacked by Russian forces on the morning of July 28, according to the mayor, who added that the number of casualties is unknown. Chuhuiv is still in shock following the attack on Monday that caused an arts and recreation centre to collapse and at least one person to die.

"Currently, we have a report of several enemy hits in different neighbourhoods of the city. It is already known for sure about the destruction of residential buildings, the presence and number of victims are being specified," the city mayor wrote on Facebook.

