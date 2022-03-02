“Russia is isolated,” asserted UK’s Ambassador Barbara Woodward at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine, and shortly afterward, more than 100 diplomats from over 40 countries walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the United Nations in Geneva. The British authorities, meanwhile reportedly cancelled the speech of the Russian ambassador in Parliament as the Russian forces-led offensive continues against Kyiv on the seventh day of tensions.

Diplomats at the United Nations spoke out against Moscow as they met in the UN General Assembly Hall and held an emergency meeting after Russia used its veto power to block a Security Council resolution that called to stop the war atrocities.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, sent a ‘clear’ message to Russia asserting that Moscow must stop the fight now. Guterres stated that Russian missile bombardments have been pounding the infrastructure and lives are being claimed in the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine has been encircled from all sides, he further warned. Russia’s diplomat meanwhile argued that Moscow's strikes are largely targeting Ukrainian military facilities and not the civilians.

100+ diplomat's walk out during Russian foreign ministers speech.

Footages accessed by Republic Media Network on the ground leading coverage in the war zone depicts credible accounts of the Russian forces bombing the residential buildings. As the UK and Moscow indulged in a diplomatic and bilateral tussle, the Russian ambassador to London declared that Russia will 'severe ties ' with the UK.

Statements by British FM push Moscow to order deterrent forces on 'alert'

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear deterrent forces on alert after comments by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and others, the Kremlin noted. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a recorded message that UK officials' "unacceptable" remarks about "clashes" between NATO and Moscow and Truss' “aggressive comments” on Russia's attack on Ukraine had forced Russia to put nuclear arsenal forces on standby. Russia's invasion could become "very, very bloody" Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had warned Russia. ”The stakes are very high,” she further warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Kremlin, in response stated that NATO countries had made "aggressive statements” against Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing: "Statements were made by various representatives at various levels on possible altercations or even collisions and clashes between NATO and Russia.” He added, ”We believe that such statements are absolutely unacceptable. I would not call the authors of these statements by name, although it was the British foreign minister."

Putin, UK’s Foreign Minister warned, must not use "the most unsavoury means" to secure victory. “I urge the Russians not to escalate this conflict but we do need to be prepared for Russia to seek to use even worse weapons. I think it would be hugely devastating,” she mentioned in her remarks. “This is why it is so important, the work we are doing to degrade the Russian military complex,” she went to add, warning Russia of a deadlier retaliation. Reports then emerged that Moscow’s defense forces dropped thermobaric “vacuum bombs” which suck in oxygen to create a devastating, high-temperature blast in Kharkiv.