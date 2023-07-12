UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, on Wednesday, said that the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Sweden and other allies of Ukraine were involved in bolstering the Ukrainian military and were financially investing in Ukraine even before the onset of the conflict with Russia in February 2022.

"Ultimately, culturally it is accepted that Ukraine will join NATO," Wallace said, elaborating on allies' military involvement within the eastern European nation. The British Defense Secretary was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Wallace commented on the prospect of Ukraine's NATO membership, saying "When that happens is either condition-based." He continued, "Before...[the conflict started in February 2022], Britain with Sweden, Canada, and the United States was investing in Ukraine and building their capabilities." Wallace added that Ukraine has to put more effort into thanking the West for its military assistance, referring to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s complaints about his country not being given a more transparent and firm timetable for joining the Alliance. The Ukrainian President had called it “absurd” for Kyiv not to be given specific conditions, dates or any timeline at the NATO summit to be welcomed in the military bloc.

“Whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude,” Wallace said at a briefing on sidelines of NATO summit in Vilnius.

'You know we're not Amazon': Wallace as he asks Zelenskyy to be thankful

UK Defense Secretary advised Zelenskyy to be aware about the broad military support that the allies have committed to to ward off Russian aggression. “Sometimes you are asking countries to give up their own stocks [of weapons],” Wallace said. “Sometimes you have to persuade lawmakers on the [Capitol] Hill in America," he added, noting the struggles.

Wallace stressed that he had to travel to Ukraine last year where he was given a "shopping list of weapons" by Ukraine. “You know, we’re not Amazon,” he said. “I told them that last year when I drove 11 hours to be given a list.”

Echoing Wallace's remark, US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, also told a public forum at the summit that the Americans "deserve a degree of gratitude from the United States government for their willingness to step up and from the rest of the world as well”.

“The United States of America has stepped up to provide an enormous amount of capacity to help ensure that Ukraine’s brave soldiers have the ammunition, air defence, the infantry, fighting vehicles, the mine clearing equipment and so much else to be able to effectively defend against Russia’s onslaught and to take territory back as well," Sullivan said.