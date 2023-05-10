UK Set To Designate Russia’s Mercenary Wagner Group 'proscribed Terrorist Organisation'

The UK is set to designate Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group as a "proscribed terrorist organisation," according to reports. The move is “imminent” and is expected to be enacted within weeks. The British government spent several months building the legal case. The country will make joining the Wagner group a criminal offence. Volunteers, who encourage its support, display its logo in public or attend its meetings will face criminal charges. Wagner will be proscribed similarly to the UK government’s list where the Islamic State, al-Qaida and neo-Nazi group National Action are incorporated.

The move came as Labour ministers demanded that Russia's deadly mercenary group Wagner must be declared a terror outfit for allegedly committing “appalling atrocities”. Wagner Group, led by Russian Oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, has private contractors who recruit the convicts and make them fight alongside the Russian armed forces in areas of eastern Ukraine.

Putin accuses West of unleashing 'real war' with their 'untamed ambitions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Victory Day Parade accused the West of unleashing a “real war” with their “untamed ambitions”. UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asserted on Wednesday that the international allies "must continue supporting Ukraine in order to uphold the principle that “powerful nations cannot invade their neighbours with impunity," The Independent reported. “Things are complicated, things are messy, things are difficult, things will get scary," he added.

“We will expect to hear escalatory words coming out of Vladimir Putin’s lips – we need to be ready for that, we need to have the resolve to continue to do the right thing, notwithstanding those comments," UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Labour noted that it wants UK ministers to follow the US’ footsteps and designate Wagner a “significant transnational criminal organisation”. In January, US designated the Russian mercenary group Wagner as a “significant transnational criminal organisation after Russian mercenaries declared that they captured the town of Soledar, near Bakhmut".